The Committee of Administrators on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul, and sought an explanation from them within 24 hours about their remarks on women on a television show, reported PTI.

The notice came hours after Pandya apologised for making remarks, which were construed as misogynist and sexist, on celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. Pandya issued a statement saying he got “carried away by the nature of the show”.

“We have sent show-cause notices to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their comments,” CoA chief Vinod Rai told PTI. “They have given 24 hours to give an explanation.”

Pandya appeared on the show, hosted by film-maker Karan Johar, with his India teammate KL Rahul. The episode was aired on Sunday.

Pandya and Rahul were asked a number of questions about their personal life on the chat show. Pandya boasted about hooking up with multiple women and also spoke about how open he is with his parents about his relationships, reported PTI.

Hours after the show was aired, Pandya was slammed on Twitter for “objectifying women” and being “unapologetically misogynistic”. Finally, on Wednesday, he issued an apology.

“After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way,” the statement from Pandya read.

“Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments. Respect.”