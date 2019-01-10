The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the schedule for the upcoming limited-overs series between India and Australia, starting next month. The series will be played from February 24 to March 13.

Australia’s tour will begin with two T20I matches, which will be played in Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam. These will be followed by the five-match ODI series to be hosted in Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ranchi, Mohali and Delhi. The T20Is that will start at 7 pm IST, while the five ODIs will be day-night affairs, starting at 1.30 pm IST.

The five ODIs will be India’s final preparation ahead of the 2019 World Cup, which begins on May 30. The home series against Australia will be played right before the Indian Premier League, which would begin in the second half of March.

India are currently nearing the end of their tour of Australia, which began in November. After the three-match T20I series was drawn 1-1, India beat Australia 2-1 in the four-match Test series that followed. The two teams will play three ODIs, starting Saturday, to end the tour.

India will then travel to New Zealand for a five-match ODI series before returning home.