The fourth day at the 9th Hockey India senior national Hockey Championship 2019 (Men) B Division in Chennai saw Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Bengaluru Hockey Association, Telangana Hockey, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Sashastra Seema Bal, Hockey Patiala, Manipur Hockey, Central Secretariat register victories in their respective round robin matches.

In the first match of the day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Hockey Uttarakhand 5-0 in their Pool A match. Talem Priyobata (1’), Himanshu Sanik (2’), Adarsh Hardua (3’), Vivek Sagar Prasad (6’) and Vikas Rajak (15’) scored in the first quarter to take a 5-0 lead while their defence stuck together to ensure they didn’t concede a single goal.

Bengaluru Hockey Association, on the other hand, notched up their second victory in Pool D as they beat Major Port Sports Control Board 1-0 in a closely fought match. Harish Mutagar’s 25th minute field goal and a strong defence ensured the team gained the winning points and remain in contention for a quarterfinal berth.

In another Pool A match, Ramkrishna Bodigum (10’, 28’, 37’) starred for Telangana Hockey as he struck a hat-trick of goals while Srinivas Peddiwar (38’), Feroz Bin Farhajh (57’) and Rajshekar Jakkula (57’) scored in Telangana Hockey’s 6-2 win against Hockey Bihar. Anuj Raj was the only one to score for Hockey Bihar twice in the 42nd and 55th minutes.

Chhattisgarh Hockey beat Tripura Hockey 17-1 in a Pool D match. Rohit Rajak (12’), Shukdev Nirmalkar (13’, 40’), Kartik Yadav (17’, 21’, 50’, 58’), Raja Khan (19’), Junaid Ahmed (30’, 33’, 44’, 52’), Khogeswar Bagh (37’, 49’, 55’, 60’), Rahul Yadav (48’) scored for the winning team while Inayat Ullah (28’) was the lone goal scorer for Tripura Hockey.

In a Pool B match, Sashastra Seema Bal beat Hockey Jharkhand 6-2. Divit Bisht (15’, 33’, 55’) scored a hat-trick while Naveen Kumar (32’), Joychandra Lisham (35’) and Sandeep Kumar (59’) scored for the winning team. Noyel Topno (38’) and Masidas Mundu (57’) scored for Hockey Jharkhand.

In a Pool E match, Hockey Patiala beat Bengal Hockey Association 5-4 in a high-voltage match. Jaswinder Singh (2’, 7’, 55’) scored a hat-trick for the winners with Rahul Sharma (38’), Gurpreet Singh (58’) adding to their scoreline. Nitish Neupane (10’, 60’) and Abhishek Pratap Singh (15’, 37’) scored braces each for Bengal Hockey Association but in vain.

Manipur Hockey beat Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 5-1 in a Pool B match. Ningombam Bhakar (9’, 13’), Gajendra Wahengbam (22’), Mani H Singh (28’) and Nirajkumar Waribam (42’) for the winners while Karanjit Singh (34’) scored for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir. In another Pool C match, Central Secretariat beat Hockey Andhra Pradesh 4-0. Mohd Umar (8’, 27’), Mohd Sahir (39’), Govind Singh Rawat (56’) scored for the winning team.