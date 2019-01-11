Even as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) contemplates the quantum of punishment for Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul after their controversial comments on the Koffee with Karan talk show, online streaming platform Hotstar has taken the episode down from their site.

The episode is no longer available for public viewing. The original link put up by Hotstar leads to a ‘404 - page not found’ page now.

Pandya’s comments on the show, which aired on Sunday, were slammed as misogynistic and sexist, and drew a lot of flak from all corners. While Pandya apologised for his comments on Wednesday, the CoA still decided to issue the two cricketers a show-cause notice and gave them 24 hours to explain themselves.

The all-rounder, in response, said he was “sincerely regretful” and would not repeat the behaviour.

However, Rai told PTI that he was not convinced with Pandya’s explanation.

“I have recommended a two-match ban for both players. However, the final decision will be taken once Diana gives her go ahead,” Rai told the news agency.