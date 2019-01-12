Australia won the toss and chose to bat in the opening one-day international against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Australia – following their first-ever 2-1 home Test series defeat to India – made a number of changes to their ODI team.

Alex Carey will open with skipper Aaron Finch, with veteran paceman Peter Siddle to play in his first ODI in more than eight years and Jason Behrendorff to make his ODI debut.

India went for two spinners with Ravindra Jadeja returning to the side to partner Kuldeep Yadav and Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik chosen in the middle order.

With Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul missing — the duo was called back home from the tour of Australia amid an investigation into comments made about women on a TV celebrity show — there were not too many options to choose from for Kohli. In perhaps the only surprise inclusion, Karthik was drafted into the middle order to strengthen the batting lineup.

Australia are under pressure after their Test series defeat as well as a horrid year in ODIs.

“The middle overs are key for us to improve on. Just playing spin well and keeping wickets in hand at the back end to load up,” Australia skipper Aaron Finch said at the toss.

India captain Kohli said: “We would have batted first as well but some of the players are inclined towards chasing.

“It’s a brilliant wicket to play on, with the shorter boundary on one side. It’s going to be an exciting chase.”

In the last five ODIs at the SCG the average score is 327.

Australia have won three of their last 24 games since the end of January 2017 and are currently ranked sixth, while second-ranked India have only lost one of their last 11 ODIs

Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jason Behrendorff