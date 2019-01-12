Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai has proposed a quick enquiry into the controversial comments made by suspended players Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, but colleague Diana Edulji fears it will be construed as a “cover up” job, PTI reported.

The two-member CoA is yet again divided, and this time, on how the inquiry should be conducted.

Pandya and Rahul, who attracted widespread criticism for their misogynistic comments on TV Show Koffee with Karan, will be back in India.

In another round of unfriendly e-mail exchange (in possession of PTI), CoA member Edulji has expressed her reservations at Board of Control for Cricket in India CEO Rahul Johri – who had sexual harassment allegations against him recently – conducting preliminary inquiry and fears a “cover up”.

Rai, on his part, wants the inquiry to be finished by second One-day International in the ongoing series between India and Australia.

“We should be in no hurry to conduct the inquiry as it would then look like a cover up job being done,” Edulji wrote in her email response after Rai wanted inquiry to be completed quickly as India’s team strength has gone down from 15 to 13.

“We must take a view by the time second ODI gets over as we cannot afford to debilitate team strength due to delinquent behaviour on the part of some player,” Rai had written.

While legal team had advised appointment of ad-hoc ombudsman for which Rai wants the view of amicus. However Edulji wants CoA and office bearers to be part of the inquiry as CEO’s presence will be perceived as “bad optics” according to her.