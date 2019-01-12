Australia beat India by 34 runs in the first one-day international in Sydney on Saturday. The Australians made 288 for five after winning the toss and restricted India to 254 for nine.
Rohit Sharma blasted 133 off 129 balls in a brave effort to keep India in the contest, while Jhye Richardson took four for 26 for Australia. But the conversation on Twitter centred around Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 96-ball 51.
Sharma and Dhoni put on a vital 137-run stand but the required run-rate kept climbing through the partnership. Dhoni, in particular, struggled to rotate the strike early in his innings and his wicket fell just as he was starting to play a few more shots.
“Rohit was outstanding, MS supported well. They batted well and they took the game deep. Deep enough for us to think that we had a chance. MS was just looking to accelerate and he got out,” said India skipper Virat Kohli after the game.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Dhoni’s knock: