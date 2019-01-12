Australia beat India by 34 runs in the first one-day international in Sydney on Saturday. The Australians made 288 for five after winning the toss and restricted India to 254 for nine.

Rohit Sharma blasted 133 off 129 balls in a brave effort to keep India in the contest, while Jhye Richardson took four for 26 for Australia. But the conversation on Twitter centred around Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 96-ball 51.

Sharma and Dhoni put on a vital 137-run stand but the required run-rate kept climbing through the partnership. Dhoni, in particular, struggled to rotate the strike early in his innings and his wicket fell just as he was starting to play a few more shots.

“Rohit was outstanding, MS supported well. They batted well and they took the game deep. Deep enough for us to think that we had a chance. MS was just looking to accelerate and he got out,” said India skipper Virat Kohli after the game.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Dhoni’s knock:

Unlucky MSD 😓



The hawk-eye showed this delivery to be pitching outside leg. Unfortunately though, MS Dhoni had to depart after a well-compiled 5⃣1⃣.#ChhodnaMat #AUSvIND #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/TkNkqIOJLF — SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) January 12, 2019

Highest ODI partnerships for India in Australia:



213 Laxman, Yuvraj (4th wkt)2004

212 Dhawan, Kohli (2nd)2016

207 Rohit, Kohli (2nd)2016

137 ROHIT SHARMA, MS DHONI (4th)2019

133 Laxman, Dravid (3rd) 2004#AUSvIND — BCCI (@BCCI_Men) January 12, 2019

Indian batsmen today:



Rohit Sharma - 133 (129), 10x4, 6x6

All others - 107 (172), 7x4, 1x6#AusvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 12, 2019

In the last decade, only two innings from Indian batsmen of 96 balls or longer have been slower than Dhoni's today. One was Rayudu against Zimbabwe in 2016 (3.1rpo), and the other was Dhoni himself against the West Indies in 2017. #AUSvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 12, 2019

There was only an illusion of an opportunity in this game. The 4th wicket partnership had consumed too many deliveries. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 12, 2019

Peeps here blaming Dhoni for this loss is absolutely ridiculous. His partnership with Rohit actually gave us some sort of chance. Without it we would have been all out for less than 180. Don't forget the fact that his dismissal was unlucky on his part too. — Ro 🔯 (@TheShastriWay) January 12, 2019

My friends decided to trek to the peek of Nandi Hill once. This one guy kept asking to conserve energy in the afternoon sun and walk slow with frequent breaks. We can make pace in the evening he said. By the time we reached the peek the gates were closed.



Dhoni is that guy today — cricBC (@cricBC) January 12, 2019

You can say India lost the match when they were 4-3

Or

You can say they lost because of dhoni's another test knock.



The fact is they lost and for the nth time Dhoni played a crap ODI knock.

Whether that was the reason for loss is irrelevant.#IndvAus — Akki (@CrickPotato1) January 12, 2019

Nice of MS Dhoni to waste 1/3 of the balls available in the Indian innings so he could make a personal milestone at the expense of his team — Rohit Dennisharma (@DennisCricket_) January 12, 2019

DK scored 12(21) but no one will call this a test knock because he's not Dhoni. — Burning Dezire. (@iam_za1d) January 12, 2019

One thing is clear, Dhoni has a role & is delivering it right, at the start of 2019 going into the games ahead of WC. Virat, Shastri and rest in management don't have a problem with it. If you have, it doesn't change the team, sorry. Remember he walked in at 4/3 #AusvInd #CWC19 — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) January 12, 2019

No problem with Dhoni’s knock today. Coming in at 4/3, stabilising the innings, getting a stinker before he could accelerate. But it will be used to show how his strike rate has plummeted. — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) January 12, 2019