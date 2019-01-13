Former Indian international footballer Zulfiqaruddin died, aged 80 in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Zulfiqaruddin, a forward, made his full international debut for India in 1959 at the Merdeka Cup against Singapore. He represented India in three international matches, and scored one goal.

As a 17-year-old, he was part of the Indian national team squad in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics which finished fourth. Zulfiqaruddin did not play in any match at the tournament. India lost to Bulgaria 0-3 in the bronze medal-match in Melbourne to finish fourth.

He also represented India at the 1958 Tokyo Asian Games. India finished fourth at the Games, losing 1-4 to Indonesia in the play-off match held in Tokyo.

At the domestic level, he represented Hyderabad in various editions of the Santosh Trophy and won it thrice – in 1956, 1957 and 1965. He scored 15 goals overall, including one in the final of the 1965 edition held in Quilon.

At the club level, he represented Hyderabad City Police and Andhra Police and won the Rovers Cup four times, the Durand Cup twice and the DCM Trophy once.

