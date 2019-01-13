Hosts Shillong Lajong lost 0-3 to Indian Arrows at the JLN Stadium, Shillong. Vikram Pratap Singh, Lalengmawia, and Ninthoi scored for the Indian Arrows, sealing their victory in the game.

Indian Arrows showed their attacking intent from the first minute, constantly troubling the Lajong defence but a good finish eluded the developmental side. It took Shillong Lajong around 10 minutes to regroup and start an attack on the Arrows.

Lajong first made an attempt to score in the 11th minute, through Kitboklang, but failed to convert the chance. Indian Arrows, on the other hand, kept pressing and were soon rewarded in the 18th minute, when Vikram Pratap’s header from an Ashish Rai cross found the back of the net, helping the visitors take a crucial lead in the game.

Shillong, thereafter, tried making a few attempts but the strong defensive line of the Indian Arrows ensured that the hosts did not pose any threat of scoring an equaliser. Indian Arrows, who still continued with their attacks, were again rewarded in the 32nd minute when a Vikram Pratap pass was collected by Lalengmawia, who made no mistake in helping the arrows get a two-goal lead in the game.

Shillong Lajong, thereafter, made a few attempts, breaching the Arrows defence line on a couple of occasions but a good show by Prabhsukhan Gill ensured that the visitors do not concede. The Arrows showcased their dominance when they fired the third goal in the final seconds of injury time of the first half when Ninthoi found the back of the net from a rebound after a Lalengmawia shot was saved by Shillong keeper Neithoville Chalieu.

The first half came to an end with the hosts Shillong Lajong FC trailing Indian Arrows by three goals.

The second half began with Lajong introducing Phrangki Buam into the attack. This resulted in more attacks from the hosts but the Indian Arrows, ensured that Lajong did not get close to creating any trouble for them.

While Indian Arrows mounted attacks as the second half passed, the Shillong Lajong defenders were more attentive and denied the Arrows forwards any clear chances to score. Shillong, on the other hand, had some really close chances.

Optea failed to find the back of the net in the 74th minute and then Buam failed to connect with the ball inside the box. Overall, the Indian Arrows dominated the game throughout as Shillong Lajong’s defensive lapses cost them dearly. The game ended 3-0 to the Arrows.