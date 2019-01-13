Day seven at the 9th Hockey India Senior National Hockey Championship 2019 (Men) B Division in Chennai, Tamil Nadu saw Bengal Hockey Association, Central Industrial Security Force, Hockey Rajasthan, Food Corporation of India, Steel Plant Sports Promotion Board register wins in their respective pool matches in Chennai on Sunday.

Bengal Hockey Association beat Delhi Hockey 2-1. Skipper Simpinder Singh scored the lone goal for Delhi Hockey in the 10th minute while Santosh Baxla (37’) and Abhishek Pratap Singh (50’) scored in Bengal Hockey Association’s win in their Pool E match.

Central Industrial Security Force beat Assam Hockey 9-2 in their Pool G encounter. Sangram Chougule (12’, 18’, 60’) starred for the winning team with a hat-trick of goals while Abhash Sharma (5’, 28’), Sushil Kullu (4’), Harpreet Singh (14’, 40’), Basant Bharadwaj (57’) too scored goals for Central Industrial Security Force. For Assam Hockey, Harvir Singh (30’) and Shubham Singh (43’) scored a goal each.

Hockey Rajasthan scored a fine 2-1 win against Kerala Hockey. While Vijay Pattil (19’) was the lone goal scorer for Kerala Hockey, Ritesh Saini (25’, 60’) scored a brilliant double to help Hockey Rajasthan win this Pool E match.

In another match Hockey Coorg drew with Sports Authority of India in a high-voltage Pool H match. Antil Akshay (15’) scored for Sports Authority of India while Deekshit SP (33’) scored for Hockey Coorg.

In a Pool F match, Food Corporation of India beat Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy 2-1. For the winners, Manish Sharma (30’), P Somanna B (33’) scored a goal each while Ruchit Patel (47’) scored for Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy.

Steel Plant Sports Promotion Board beat Hockey Madhya Bharat 5-0 in their Pool H match. Bikas Lakra (15’), Nabin Kujur (28’), Rajat Minz (30’), Sameer Ekka (54’) and Jay Patel (60’) scored in Steel Plant Sports Promotion Board’s win.