Andy Murray’s gritty five-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut was the primary talking point of the first day of Australian Open.

After his emotional press conference on Friday, wherein he announced that he might retire after this year’s Australian Open campaign, his match was always going to be a well-followed one. Agut threatened to finish the match soon, winning the first two sets 4-6, 4-6. Then, Murray displayed his characteristic tenacity, battling to win the next two 7-6, 7-6. But Agut, however, had the last laugh against an injury-hampered Murray, winning the decider 6-2.

The other bigwigs – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova among others – had an easy outing at the year’s first Slam.

The Big News

Murray loses to Agut after five-set battle

Gutsy Andy Murray fought to the end before losing an epic Australian Open farewell match 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (4/7), 6-2 at the hands of Roberto Bautista Agut Monday.

The Scot, who said he will retire this season because of chronic hip pain, seemed finished at two sets and a break down to the 22nd seeded Spaniard in the first round but somehow battled back to force a fifth set.

Murray announced at an emotional press conference on Friday that he would retire at Wimbledon this year, but conceded Monday’s clash could well be his last match as he will soon need a further major operation on his damaged right hip.

Federer and Nadal have it easy

In the night session, Roger Federer warmed up for a run at a record seventh Australian Open title by breezing past Uzbek Denis Istomin in straight sets to book a spot in the second round. The 37-year-old Swiss master made light of his assignment on Rod Laver Arena to wrap up the match 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 as he confidently began the defence of his title.

The Spanish 17-time Grand Slam winner, Rafael Nadal, who cut short his 2018 season to have surgery on a foot injury, cruised into round two of the year’s opening major 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 against Australian wildcard James Duckworth.

“Not easy to come back after a lot of months, especially against a player playing super aggressive on every point,” said the 2009 Australian champion, who showed no sign of any injury worries.

Double bagel for Sharapova

Sharapova, a winner at Melbourne in 2008, signalled her intent with a rare 6-0, 6-0 double bagel demolition of Britain’s Harriet Dart.

Playing in her 15th Australian Open, the three-time finalist said she was pleased to go through so easily as she battles back from injuries.

“It was a good test for my leg, for my shoulder,” she said.

“I’m still working through some painful days. But, you know, I felt like I did all the right things today in order to get through that match.”

Shot of the day

From the sidelines

Andy’s cheeky jibe at Kyrgios

Injury-wracked Andy Murray proved he hasn’t lost his sense of humour despite chronic pain from a hip injury forcing him into retirement this year. The three-time Grand Slam winner came across long-time mate Nick Kyrgios in a restaurant and posted a photo on Instagram of the Aussie eating alone with the caption: “(Nick Kyrgios) having dinner with all his mates.”

Despite coming across as dour, Murray is known to enjoy a laugh. Last month he put a picture of himself swigging from a champagne bottle on Instagram and said: “Celebrating the end of 2018. What a shit year that was!”

Evans’ encounter with an empty press conference room

Britain’s Dan Evans also received a harsh lesson in his position on the media totem pole when he arrived for his press conference, only to find journalists had already left to watch Andy Murray begin his final campaign at Melbourne Park.

“The rest of the British press send their congratulations, but they have to dash out… (they) left to me to ask you the questions,” he was told by the moderator. An unimpressed Evans made a one-word response: “Decent.”

It’s not over yet, Katie

Britain’s Katie Boulter had an embarrassing moment when playing the first ever final-set tiebreak at Melbourne Park. Instead of continuing until one player leads by two clear games, third sets for women and fifth sets for men now go to a super tie-break when the score reaches six games all with the first to 10 points triumphing. But the message didn’t get through to a confused Boulter who celebrated victory over Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova with a fist pump when she reached the more normal seven tiebreak points. She approached the net to shake hands, only to be told the match hadn’t finished. Unfazed, she returned to take it anyway 4-6, 7-6 (10/6).

ROFL, Rafa

Quotable quotes

“If this was my last match, an amazing way to end. I gave everything I had and it wasn’t enough tonight.”

- Andy Murray after losing an epic Australian Open farewell match 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (4/7), 6-2 to Roberto Bautista Agut.

“It’s disbelief really that I’m the double defending champion at my age.”

- Even Roger Federer, 37, can’t believe at his astounding success.

“Australians are hungry for sport. They love it. They’re addicted to it.”

- Hometown hope Ashleigh Barty denies Australia’s rich tennis history was a burden on her.

“On a daily basis, I have learned something new from him. He’s super intense on the court. We are all like on the same page.”

- Grigor Dimitrov on his new coach Andre Agassi.