Karnataka made the biggest gains on Monday, but there was no change in the top four positions on the overall medal tally as hosts Maharashtra stayed on top with 59 gold, 48 silver and 59 bronze medals.

Swimming had 15 gold medals up for grabs on Monday. Karnataka picked up six of them.

Monday’s big winner was Karnataka swimmer SP Likith, who won three gold medals during the course of the day and it now takes his tally from these Games to five gold medals. Apart from 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke he also won a gold from 4x100m freestyle. He has already won 100m breaststroke and another gold from another relay, the 4x100m medley.

Srihari Nataraj, Likith’s teammate, also has five gold medals.

Likith, 20, trains at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre in Bengaluru. He is from Jain University and also excelled at the Inter-University Swimming and also won two silver medals at the Nationals in Trivandrum in 2018.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu picked up two golds each, while Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh won one each.

Maharashtra’s two golds came from Kenisha Gupta in 50 freestyle and Apeksha Fernandes in 200m butterfly. It was Kenisha’s third individual gold and Apeksha’s second.

In the first team gold, Haryana’s fancied Under-17 Boys team beat Punjab 1-0 in the hockey final in Mumbai.

The shooting range saw Sidhu twins from Chandigarh – Udhayveer and Vijayveer – pick up[ two medals. Udhayveer won the gold in Under-17 Boys 10m Air Pistol, while his twin, Vijayveer, had to settle for silver as he was beaten by a mere 0.2 points in the 10m Air Pistol for Under-21 Boys. Punjab’s Arjun Singh Cheema, the Junior World Cup gold medallist, beat Vijayveer to the gold.

Delhi (43 gold, 31 silver and 41 bronze) stayed in the second place while Haryana were third despite winning three gold medals during the day. Haryana, who had won gold in hockey, swimming and women’s weightlifting - have 36 gold, 34 silver and 37 bronze medals.

Karnataka were fourth despite winning six gold medals during the day. They now have 25 gold, 22 silver and 13 bronze.

Tamil Nadu, with four gold medals in the day, moved to fifth and Uttar Pradesh slipped to sixth.