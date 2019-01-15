Not very long ago, Ravindra Jadeja found himself dropped from India’s one-day squad. His batting wasn’t living up to the potential. The bowling had become one-dimensional. But even through that low phase, his fielding remained stellar.

His ground coverage is amazing, he is the quickest in the team and his catching is as safe as it gets. Virat Kohli can put Jadeja anywhere in the field and expect brilliance.

And brilliance is what we once again got during the second ODI against Australia at Adelaide. Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja has stitched together a 56-run stand and were starting to give the home side a base to launch their assault from.

But then, they chopped the ball towards point and took off for a quick single. Big mistake. At point, Jadeja was alert to the opportunity. He was onto the ball in a flash, picked it up with one hand and threw the stumps down at the bowler’s end. Khawaja was run out for 21.

But really, words don’t do the run-out justice.

Just watch it: