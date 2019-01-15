India chased down Australia’s 299-run target to win the second one-day international by six wickets and level the series in Adelaide on Tuesday. Veteran MS Dhoni steered India to victory with an unbeaten 55, while skipper Virat Kohli hit 104.

“You look for little moments to pump you up and get in sync,” said Kohli about the Behrendorff over when he decided to go after the fast bowler.

That over changed the rhythm of the innings and the runs began to flow for India. But after Kohli was dismissed, the focus shifted to Dhoni, who had struggled in the first ODI.

He received a fair bit of criticism for that slow 51 but his response to the criticism was typical Dhoni, playing in a way only he can. Kohli couldn’t have been happier.

“There is no doubt that he should be part of this team. When you haven’t played cricket for a while, it takes some time to get going. It was an MS Classic. He takes the game to the end and only he knows what is going on his mind. MS was as composed as ever. He kept me calm as well when he thought I was getting too excited. Tonight was special for both of us,” Kohli said at the post-match ceremony.

