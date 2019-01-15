A focused Serena Williams sent an ominous Australian Open warning with a 49-minute first-round demolition Tuesday as world number one Novak Djokovic destroyed his opponent as he targets a record seventh title.

The American giant is bidding to match Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam crowns on her first return to Melbourne Park since winning in 2017 while eight weeks pregnant.

Now 37, she kept a low profile in the lead-up to the opening major of the year and came out of the blocks flying against fellow mum Tatjana Maria, pummeling her German opponent 6-0, 6-2.

Sporting a striking jade green jumpsuit and fine mesh stockings on Rod Laver Arena, the 16th seed wasted no time in getting out of the blistering Melbourne heat and said it was good to be back.

Djokovic is also gunning for a slice of history as he looks to win a seventh title. Fellow six-time champion Roger Federer is aiming for the same. The Serb blasted past American qualifier Mitchell Krueger 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and next plays Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who he beat in Melbourne to win the first of his 14 Grand Slam crowns back in 2008.

“I was playing him for the first time and I didn’t know what to expect,” the top seed said of Krueger. “He was very competitive and I had to work hard for the win. I enjoyed it.”

Breathe in and out 💨@milosraonic adopts the meditation method at the change of ends.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/tPkrXuLi3d — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2019

Canadian Milos Raonic unleashed a “scary” display of ruthless serving to break the hearts of home fans and dismantle an ailing Nick Kyrgios 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 on Tuesday. The 16th seed blasted into the second round of the Australian Open in 1hr 56min, dropping just 11 points on his own serve against a forlorn Kyrgios, who needed treatment several times on a taped up knee.

Naomi Osaka overcame a nervous start and distraction from flying bugs to ease into the Australian Open second round Tuesday. The US Open champion downed Magda Linette of Poland 6-4, 6-2 in just under an hour to set up a meeting with Tamara Zidansek of Slovakia in the next round.

“I felt really nervous walking onto the court but then when I started playing I just felt really happy and grateful that I’m able to play in front of such a great crowd,” she said of her experience on Rod Laver Arena

Neighbourhood bash

Playing solo this time 😉 pic.twitter.com/hKa4pmTNSM — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 15, 2019

Serena Williams might need to mend some fences with Tatjana Maria after humiliating the German 6-0, 6-2 in the first round at Melbourne Park.

The pair are neighbours at Florida’s Palm Springs and have young children who are playmates, but Serena was not letting emotion hinder her bid for a record-equalling 24 Grand Slam.

She was relentless during their first round clash and Maria left the court in tears after her humiliation, with Serena expressing regret they met so early in the tournament. “We are neighbours and we go to each others houses and our daughters play together,” she said. “Her daughter is older than mine, at Wimbledon she was helping mine out. I’ve got a video if it, it was the cutest thing in the world. Us mums need to come out and play and do well. I wish we could have played later on.”

Vote for me, I’m great

American Madison Keys has revealed she wants to become involved in representing players’ interests on the WTA Tour, but admits her campaign slogan is a work in progress. Keys, the daughter of a lawyer, spoke eloquently about her desire to go on the players’ council and try to grow the game, though she was reluctant to outline her platform.

“I don’t want to be the typical political person who’s like, I promise all these things, and then you get in then and you’re like, oh wait, that’s not possible,” she said. A smiling Keys offered only one reason why players should vote for her to represent them: “Because I’m really great – that’s all I’ve got so far.”

A serve for the ages

Croat veteran Ivo Karlovic showed his booming serve has lost none of its firepower as he banged down 39 aces, one for each year of his age, in defeating Hubert Hurkacz 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5).

The 6ft 11in (2.11m) world number 73 will be 40 next month as he attempts to reach the last 32 at Melbourne for a sixth time. Eighth seed Kei Nishikori will be next in the firing line against a man who hit 70 percent of his first serves Tuesday, rattled off three second serve aces and had 85 of his 158 serves in the match unreturned. Fans of long rallies might want to give it a miss though.

Twitter! Let me in

Fast-rising Denis Shapovalov, 19, has been locked out of his Twitter account over a mix-up about his age, and he desperately wants to get back online. After cruising into the Australian Open second round, the young Canadian, seeded 25, pleaded for help.

“There’s some issues with my birth date and stuff. I’m actually just trying to figure that out right now. They don’t want to let me back in. Please, Twitter, let me back in,” he said. He added that he was “confused” about what was going on. “They just kind of kicked me out, said, yeah, I need to send a letter or something.”