The first viral internet meme of 2019 is here and it’s taken just a fortnight. You must have stumbled upon photos on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter where celebrities, friends and even athletes across the globe are comparing how they look in 2019 with 2009.

For Indian cricket fans, Tuesday provided a couple of apt opportunities to reminisce about times a decade ago. MS Dhoni turned back the clock (sort of) by finishing off a run-chase while Virat Kohli scored his 39th ODI ton, 10 years after his first.

It was not just cricket, the #10YearChallenge has taken rest of the sporting world by storm too. Here’s a selection of the best:

Afghanistan:



2009: Playing their first ODI

2019: Playing at their second World Cup#10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/tp4SJCJdcP — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 16, 2019

Ne cherchez pas plus loin. Il est là, le meilleur #10yearchallenge de l'histoire : pic.twitter.com/bNEiKdDwD2 — Eurosport.fr (@Eurosport_FR) January 15, 2019

From Cricket to Golf, how life changed but sports is still by my side! #10yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/MNkMjsRlTu — R P Singh (@rpsingh) January 16, 2019

#10YearChallenge



Dreams do come true, 10 years ago I dreamt of playing for my country. Feel blessed. pic.twitter.com/hBASI3HSC0 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 16, 2019

1st ODI Century - 2009. 39th ODI Century - 2019#10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/CftWyi9cBC — Gaurav Jain (@gaurav_jain13) January 16, 2019

Of course, there were some funny ones as well.