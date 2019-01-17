Hosts Australia have included leg-spinner Adam Zampa and pacer Billy Stanlake for the final One-day International at Melbourne against India on Friday. They replace Jason Behrendorff, who suffered a sore back, and off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who was dropped.

India levelled the ODI series 1-1 courtesy of skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni’s heroics. Australia won the first ODI comfortably but the Indians bounced back in style. Chasing 299 at Adelaide, Kohli scored his 39th century to put his team on course before Dhoni, along with Dinesh Karthik took the visitors home in the final over.

Australia had a wretched ODI year in 2018 and are looking to break their barren run with all teams having one eye on the World Cup in June. The hosts will be encouraged by Shaun Marsh’s return to form with a breezy hundred but skipper Aaron Finch’s poor run continues to be a worry.

Australia

Aaron Finch, Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake