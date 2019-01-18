All-rounder Vijay Shankar was handed his One-day International debut against Melbourne as India made three changes for the series decider.

Kuldeep Yadav makes way for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal while Kedar Jadhav returns, replacing Ambati Rayudu.

Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first on a day where the conditions are overcast. There has been rain ahead of the final ODI. Mohammed Siraj, who recently made his debut, has been left out after a poor outing in the 2nd ODI. “It’s overcast and it might be stop-start, so as a batsman you may never get momentum,” Kohli said. “We have had a good time here. Levelling the series was important, now we want to finish it off with a win.”

Australia confirmed their XI on Friday with leg-spinner Adam Zampa making a return, replacing Nathan Lyon. Pacer Billy Stanlake takes the place of Jason Behrendorff, who suffered a sore back.