Kei Nishikori made it back-to-back victories for Japan on Saturday by sweeping into the fourth round of the Australian Open after his compatriot Naomi Osaka managed the same earlier with a tough three-set win.

Nishikori, the in-form eighth seed, felt his way into the first set against Portugal’s 44th-ranked Joao Sousa before romping away to a 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 6-2 win in 2hr 6min.

He was preceded onto Margaret Court Arena by countrywoman and US Open champion Osaka, who fought back from a set down to battle past Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei.

The 29-year-old Nishikori has won all three of his first week matches on the same Melbourne Park second showcourt to reach the last 16 of the Australian Open for the seventh time in nine appearances.

“I love to play this court, I’m very comfortable here,” said the 2014 US Open finalist after delighting a large contingent of Japanese fans.

“It’s great to play here, especially after Naomi today.”

Nishikori and Sousa had each survived two five-set epics before their third-round clash.

It looked odds-on for another marathon when they went shot-for-shot in the first set which Nishikori edged in a tiebreak after almost an hour.

But as the temperature began to rise in the mid-afternoon sunshine, he clearly decided he didn’t want to go the distance again.

He stepped hard on the accelerator, powering 19 unerring winners on his deadly forehand as he took just over an hour more to race through the second and third sets.

“The forehand is always my favourite shot,” said Nishikori who won the Brisbane International warm-up event and has extended his 2019 unbeaten run to seven matches.

“It’s not just the forehand, everything was working well today,” added Nishikori, who will play either 23rd seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain or Italy’s Fabio Fognini, seeded 12, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Fourteen-time Grand Slam winner and top seed Novak Djokovic is gunning for a seventh Melbourne Park title and faces 25th-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov later, one of the NextGen stars who are out to topple the sport’s big guns.

Whoever wins will face 15th seed Daniil Medvedev, who eased past 21st seed David Goffin, with the Russian dark horse yet to drop a set at the tournament.

Medvedev cruises

Rising star Daniil Medvedev cruised into the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time to set up a potential Australian Open showdown with Novak Djokovic.

The Russian 15th seed breezed past seasoned Belgium David Goffin 6-2, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 in two hours on Melbourne Arena.

The 22-year-old Medvedev is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with, breaking into the world’s top 20 for the first time in October and reaching the final of the Brisbane International two weeks ago.

His breakthrough 2018 began in Australia 12 months ago when he won the Sydney International as a qualifier to lift his first ATP Tour title.

He pulled out of his title defence this year with a right shoulder problem but has had no issues in Melbourne, flying impressively into the second week without dropping a set.

“I was playing a good player today,” he said. “I had a few tough moments on serve.

“I had my first best result in Australia last year and now I’m in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time. I love Australia,” he added.

Medvedev will face either world number one seed Djokovic or another rising star, Canada’s Denis Shapovalov, in the last 16.

Men’s singles - 3rd round

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x15) bt David Goffin (BEL x21) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3

Kei Nishikori (JPN x8) bt Joao Sousa (POR) 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 6-2

(With AFP inputs)