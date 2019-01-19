Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu on Friday said that a lot of respect was given to women in foreign countries but in India, people do not practise what they preach, according to a report in PTI.

“I feel really happy that there is lot of respect towards women in other countries, while in India, people actually tell us that we should respect women, but I think [it is] very rare [to see] people who actually practise it... who actually do it. It’s just that they only say it and they don’t practise it,” Sindhu is quoted as saying.

The 23-year-old shuttler was speaking at an event titled ‘SH(OUT) - Sexual Harassment Out: We are listening’, organised by the Hyderabad Police.

“I want to say and wish that everybody should respect others and especially women. [We] have to be strong and we have to believe ourselves as a woman we can do anything,” the current world No 3 said, adding that the situation in Indian society has changed as women are no longer expected to just stay at home.

Women who face sexual harassment, be it physical or mental harassment, should come forward and should not be ashamed of it, they should talk about and speak about it, Sindhu said.

She said the #MeToo movement had brought lot of awareness about sexual harassment of women at workplace, adding that this movement educated everyone about their responsibilities towards society.