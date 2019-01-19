Defending champions Minerva Punjab scored a late equaliser to draw an I-League encounter against Gokulam Kerala 1-1 at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Saturday.

The visitors Gokulam Kerala FC drew first blood in the 82nd minute through debutant Marcus Joseph. A goal from Musa Caicedo in the fourth and final minute of additional time enabled Minerva Punjab to equalise.

Both the teams made four changes to the playing eleven. Arshdeep Singh was back guarding the posts as midfielder Sourav Rautella, defender Akashdeep Singh and Ivory Coast forward Kouame Konan Zacharie found a starting place for Minerva Punjab.

Gokulam Kerala, on the other hand, introduced Deepak K and Wungngayam Muirang in defence while Imran Khan and Ghanian Charles Teiko Folley to the attack.

A header from Pritam Singh off an Abhishek Das cross found the back of the net, but was disallowed by the referee giving a fresh lease of life to Minerva Punjab.

Minerva were reduced to ten men in the 20th minute, when forward Zacharie was shown a red due to a foul committed on Gokulam keeper Arnab Das inside the box. Gokulam Kerala enjoyed higher possession but neither of the teams could create any further chances in the first period.

Gokulam’s efforts were rewarded in the 82nd minute when Trinidad & Tobago player Joseph found the back of the net to give the visitors a hard-fought lead.

Minerva Punjab, who were on the verge of a seventh consecutive loss, now did not stop trying and their valiant efforts found results when Souvik Das crafted a well-thought pass to Moinuddin inside the box who headed it to Caicedo.

Caicedo made no mistake in heading the ball home for Minerva Punjab FC during the final minute of additional time as both teams ended up sharing the spoils.