Eighteen years after something similar happened at Wimbledon, 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas, perhaps, signalled a changing of the guard at the top of world tennis as he shocked defending champion Roger Federer in the Australian Open fourth round Sunday.

The NextGen Finals champion in 2018 inflicted the first defeat on Federer in two years in Melbourne. The Swede, 17 years his senior, went down in four sets after drawing first blood 6-7 (11-13), 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) at the Rod Laver Arena.

Tsitsipas, seeded 14, became the first Greek in history to reach the quarter-finals of a Slam where he will meet Spain’s 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

The lights-out performance from Tsitsipas, who has been touted as a future star, reminded many fans of the Wimbledon 2001 fourth round match between Federer and Pete Sampras.

That, and many congratulatory messages, flooded Twitter after what was a match for the ages.

2001: 19-year-old Roger Federer beats seven-time champion Pete Sampras in the Wimbledon round of 16



2019: 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas beats six-time champion Roger Federer in the Australian Open round of 16 pic.twitter.com/kqppfl5O4o — SI Tennis (@SI_Tennis) January 20, 2019

This kid is a future number 1. Got the entire package mental and physical plus can volley which is a major bonus!!! #Tsitsipas #AO2019 — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) January 20, 2019

There's a scary "business as usual" vibe with Tsitsipas despite every great step he gets through. This kid is just aiming to the top, ready to get every other rival out of the way. With a smile, but still out of the way. One more sign that he's here to stay & do great things — Carole Bouchard (@carole_bouchard) January 20, 2019

1 - the number of ATP matches played by Roger Federer when Stefanos Tsitsipas was born.

Lost to Argentine Lucas Arnold Ker in the opening round 6-4 6-4 as a wild card in the Rado Swiss Open in July 1998.#AusOpen — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 20, 2019

I know tennis has many false dawns but I will feel cheated if Tsitsipas isn't a Slam champion in the near future. I love it when a young star lives up to the hype. One of my favourite things about sport. — Priyansh (@Privaricate) January 20, 2019

“I lost to a better player who was playing very well tonight.” -Roger Federer on Stefanos Tsitsipas. #AusOpen — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 20, 2019

Like this Tsitsipas fella. Looks like a good boy, let alone terrific talent. Go well, young man. 💪 — Daniel Harford (@HarfSerious) January 20, 2019