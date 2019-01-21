The Indian women’s team started their tour of Hong Kong with a 5-2 win over the hosts on Monday.

Dangmei Grace was the star of the show for India as she netted twice to give the away side the early lead while Sanju, Sumithra and Ratanbala Devi chipped in with one goal each to make it a memorable win for India.

The Indian team started off on the front foot, when Indumathi Kathiresan played Grace through on goal before the latter slotted it into the net to earn the early lead. While Cheung Wai Ki equalised for Hong Kong on the 17th minute, it took Grace just five minutes to restore India’s advantage after she combined well with Anju Tamang.

On the stroke of half time, India defender Dalima Chhibber sent in a cross that was nodded past the goal-line by Sanju, to make the score 3-1 in India’s favour.

Hong Kong came out all guns blazing in the second half and eventually managed to reduce the deficit in the 70th minute as Chung Pui Ki scored from a corner.

However, India still had the lead and managed to double it once again in the 82nd minute when Sumithra latched on to a pass from second-half substitute Pyari Xaxa, to make it 4-2. The icing on the cake was finally provided by Ratanbala Devi, who combined with Sanju to score the fifth Indian goal.

India are set to play their next game against the same opponents on Wednesday, January 23 with kick-off slated for 6 pm IST.

India Starting XI: Aditi Chauhan (captain); Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi, Dalima Chhibber, Jabamani Tudu; Sangita Basfore, Sanju Yadav, Indumathi Kathiresan; Ratanbala Devi, Dangmei Grace, Anju Tamang.