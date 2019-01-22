Former India captain Rahul Dravid has asked the cricketing fraternity to not “overreact” to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s comments on TV show, Koffee With Karan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has suspended the two cricketers for their inappropriate comments on the TV show. Their fate will be decided by an ombudsman, which will be appointed by the Supreme Court.

Regarding the matter, Dravid told The Hindu that Pandya and Rahul’s controversy is not the first in Indian cricket.

“It is not that players did not make mistakes in the past,” he said. “It is not that mistakes will not be made in the future despite our best efforts to educate the youth. But let us not overreact please.”

Dravid, the coach of the Indian Under-19 team, added that his players had lectures and workshops on “building roles of responsibility” before the last two Under-19 World Cups.

Dravid said that players, who join the national side from different states, need to be educated on their responsibilities.

“We can look to be meaningful and impactful in grooming them at the NCA (National Cricket Academy),” he suggested. “This training has to be done at various levels, from homes to schools and then the dressing room at the state level.”

“They should be told they can’t abuse the system. I learnt from watching seniors in Karnataka, from parents and coaches. They were my role models. No one sat me down and gave me a lecture. I observed and learnt.”