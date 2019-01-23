What happened at the Australian Open on Wednesday might just go down as the craziest twist on match-point in modern tennis.

Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, had fought back from a set and a break down and was serving for a place in the semi-final at 5-1 against Karolina Pliskova. She had her first match point, she sent down an ace and was called out.. for a foot fault.

What happened next can only be called a series of unfortunate events for Serena. She rolled her ankle and was visibly hurt while serving and got broken. Pliskova, who was a double break down, sensed the opportunity and held on in the next game.

Two games later, Serena had three more match points on return but was unable to capitalise with her injured leg and the Czech seventh seed reeled off six straight games to seal her place in the semi-finals.

The American great, who had beaten world number one Simona Halep in the fourth round, all but folded against the big-serving Pliskova 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 under the hot Melbourne sun.

It was brutal on the 37-year-old, who is chasing Margaret Court’s record 24 Grand Slam titles as her terrific run came to an unlucky end.

The ankle twist and subsequent change in Serena’s fortunes was the talk of Twitter as tennis fans couldn’t believe the incredible scenes they had just witnessed.

I don't know that I've ever seen a match with a match point twist like this. Holy wow. #AusOpen — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 23, 2019

In first match point Serena served an ace but got called for a foot-fault ...



Didn’t feel like a big deal at the time. — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) January 23, 2019

Serena Williams called for a foot fault on her first serve on match point, then appears to roll her ankle slightly. Hits a double fault on deuce and dumps a backhand into the net on break point down. Still 5-2* ahead in final set. #AusOpen — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) January 23, 2019

Serena was up 5-1, 40-30 with match point, injured her left foot ON match point and Pliskova rattles off 6 straight games to win 7-5 in the 3rd. Incredible scenes @AustralianOpen — Michael Gallo (@Galloots) January 23, 2019

Have been watching Serena play since she was 16. Twisted ankle certainly hurt her down the stretch but struggling to recall a collapse like that: six straight games from 5-1 up in the 3d set — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) January 23, 2019

We live in an era of human history when many people think we can't POSSIBLY witness anything more preposterous or unbelievable than the previous day or week, and yet the parade of mind-blowing events just keeps rolling on.



Tennis joins that parade here.



Gobsmacked.#AccentOZ — Matt Zemek (@mzemek) January 23, 2019

Best win of Pliskova's career.



My only question about the foot fault is simple: was it actually a foot fault? — Juan José Vallejo (@jjvallejoa) January 23, 2019

Maybe I’m being overly critical, but I was disappointed that Pliskova didn’t acknowledge Serena’s injury. She had to know Serena was injured, right? — Nick Nemeroff (@NNemeroff) January 23, 2019