South African captain Faf du Plessis said on Thursday that his team has forgiven Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for his controversial ‘black guy’ comment aimed at Andile Phehlukwayo in the second one-day international in Durban.

“We forgive him because he said sorry,” du Plessis was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. “He has apologised and taken responsibility for it. It is out of our hands and ICC will have to deal with it now.”

The Pakistan skipper was heard telling Phehlukwayo in Urdu, “Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?”

The comment was picked up by a stump microphone.

Sarfraz, later, apologised on Twitter for the inappropriate comments.

1/2 - I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence from my expression of frustration which was unfortunately caught by the stump mic during yesterday's game against SA. My words were not directed towards anyone in particular and... — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) January 23, 2019

“When you come to South Africa, you have to be very careful when you make racial comments,” du Plessis said. “I am sure he didn’t mean it like that but he has taken responsibility and we will have to see what the outcome of that is going to be.

The captain added that Phehlukwayo didn’t notice the comment on the field as he didn’t understand the language. “We can forgive but that doesn’t mean we brush it under the table,” he said.

South Africa and Pakistan are 1-1 in the five-match ODI series. The third ODI starts in Durban on Friday.

The International Cricket Council, according to ESPNCricinfo, has received a report from match referee Ranjan Madugalle and is currently considering the matter.