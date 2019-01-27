Novak Djokovic dominated Rafael Nadal to cruise to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win and lift a record seventh Australian Open title at the Rod Laver arena in Melbourne on Monday.

There were early signs of Djokovic bringing his A-game for the contest with an early break in the first set, the first time that Nadal was broken all through this tournament. There was no respite for the Spaniard as his relentless opponent kept coming at him.

Nadal did manage to hold his serve twice from there but this was vintage Djokovic, going for the paint with incredible precision and wasting no opportunities to close down points. The speed of his ground-strokes and his returns were simply too good.

That Nadal was below par was summed up by an air swing while setting himself up for a booming forehand – it drew the collective groan from the Rod Laver Arena, who had turned up in capacity to cheer the 17-time Grand Slam winner.

He wrapped the first set 6-3 and it was downhill from there for Nadal. Djokovic continued to keep the pressure on his opponent and the second and third sets became a mere procession as Djokovic became the first player to go home with seven titles from the first Slam of the year.

For people wondering why Djokovic is utterly dominant today, here is something to consider.....



In the 4 GS hardcourt finals that Djokovic and Nadal played, Djokovic came into the final playing 5 sets in the semifinal. Not this time.



1/2#AusOpen #ATP — Roger Laver (@DonaldTendulkar) January 27, 2019

Unbelievable! @DjokerNole wins his 7th Australian Open title.



🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



A truly superhuman performance. Absolutely ruthless until the end vs Nadal. #AusOpen — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) January 27, 2019

Was that really Rafa on court tonight? #AusOpen — AlisonMitchell (@AlisonMitchell) January 27, 2019

Djokovic is on another level. He is the personification of ruthlessness @bbctennis #AusOpen — Michael Sprout 📌 (@sproutlin) January 27, 2019

Breaking news. Nadal has called in the Army to help with this Djokovic situation. Novak still not making any errors though #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/uaflJFzsJD — Chris Goldsmith (@TheTennisTalker) January 27, 2019

Well instead of focusing on how badly Rafa played I guess we should focus on how amazing Djoker was ! Legend ! #djoker #AUSOpen — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) January 27, 2019

All-time #AusOpen men's champions:



7 - NOVAK DJOKOVIC

6 - Roy Emerson, Roger Federer

4 - Jack Crawford, Ken Rosewall, Andre Agassi — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) January 27, 2019

The last three men to win three grand slams in a row: Novak #Djokovic, Novak Djokovic and Novak Djokovic #AllTime #AusOpen — Ronny Lerner (@RonnyLerner) January 27, 2019

Novak Djokovic obliterates Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to win his SEVENTH #AusOpen.



One of best and most dominant performances I’ve ever seen. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 27, 2019

If you had told me two weeks ago or two days ago that the #AUSOPEN women's final would last longer than a Nadal-Djokovic men's final, I would have laughed at you.#SPORTS — Matt Zemek (@mzemek) January 27, 2019

If I ever played Djokovic in tennis I would simply order him to lose and under the Second Law of Robotics he would have to obey. #AusOpen — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) January 27, 2019

Djokovic is playing like a Tennis God at this moment. Unbelievable. He's making Nadal look like a novice. #AusOpen — Ayan S. (@aweyon) January 27, 2019

Novak Djokovic has won himself a place in tennis’ all time greats despite living in the same era as Federer and Nadal, and despite being jeered and hated by tennis crowds all over the world.



In any other generation, they would love and worship him.#GOAT #AustralianOpen2019 — Dark Humour (@DarkHumour2) January 27, 2019

I've made more unforced errors in this tweet than Djokovic has in the match so far #ausopen — Tim Callanan (@MrTimCallanan) January 27, 2019

Djokovic 3rd player to 10 GS titles on a single surface on @ATP_Tour



Federer: 11 (hardcourt) (reached 10 at AO 2017)

Nadal: 11(clay) (reached 10 at FO 2017)

Djokovic: 10(hardcourt) reached 10 at AO 2019#AusOpen #atptour — Roger Laver (@DonaldTendulkar) January 27, 2019