East Bengal did the derby double in the national league for the first time in 15 years, as they defeated their rivals Mohun Bagan 2-0.

Goals from Jamie Colado and Jobby Justin meant that the Red and Golds won the second I-League derby of the season, after a 3-2 win earlier in December. Justin, who had tormented Mohun Bagan on that occasion too, managed an assist for Colado’s goal apart from getting on the score-sheet himself.

Khalid Jamil, who was in charge of Mohun Bagan for this derby, made the solitary change by introducing Pintu Mahanta, who had missed the last installment of the fixture through injury. East Bengal saw last time derby debutant Colado paired up with ex-Bengaluru man Toni Dovale with Justin ahead of them.

Bagan came flying out of the blocks but could not convert an early chance as Asier Dipanda Dicka scuffed a left-footed volley from Sony Norde’s cross. East Bengal made the designated hosts pay as Justin nudged Kingsley Obumneme off the ball and passed it to Colado, who slid the ball past Shilton Paul in the Bagan goal.

The Green and Maroons thought they had equalised in the second half when Dicka and Darren Caldeira thought they had bundled the ball home but the referee ruled it out for an infringement on an East Bengal player.

Justin made sure of the points when he produced a smart finish to give East Bengal a 2-0 lead 15 minutes from full-time. East Bengal are now five points behind leaders Chennai City. They sit fourth behind Real Kashmir on head-to-head record while Mohun Bagan are a further four points behind in sixth place.