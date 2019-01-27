The I-League encounter between Neroca FC and Aizawl FC ended in a goalless draw with both the teams sharing a point each.

An eventful game saw Neroca’s Brazilian defender Eduardo Ferreira receive a red card for a reckless challenge on Zikahi Dodoz in the 48th minute.

Neroca FC, after two continuous defeats to Mohun Bagan and Churchill Brothers, started the game searching for a win to return to title contention. However, it was the visitors Aizawl FC who seemed to press hard to draw first blood but were unable to convert opportunities in their favour.

The Manipuri side, on the other hand, started attacking a little later and were in control of the game mid-way into the first half.

While the first half ended goal-less, it was a highly entertaining 45 minutes. The highlight of the first half could be summed up with missed opportunities by Aizawl FC when their Nigerian forward Kareem Nurain’s shot from just outside the box hit the post and thereafter was cleared comfortably by the Neroca defence.

In the second half, Neroca’s Brazilian defender Eduardo Ferreira was shown the red card in the 48th minute for a dangerous challenge on Aizawl’s Ivorian forward Zikahi Dodoz. Neroca FC, who were now down to 10 men had more trouble coming their way with two back-to-back yellow cards for Sebastian. Thangmuansang, in the 50th minute, and Aryn Williams, in the 52nd minute, for rash challenges.

The game, thereafter, saw the visitors pressing the 10-man Neroca hard, but couldn’t really make the most of all the opportunities that came their way. While Neroca FC did have a few attempts to score but they weren’t enough to trouble the Aizawl defence. The game came to an end with Neroca FC and Aizawl FC sharing the points.