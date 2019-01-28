Back from a career-defining Test series in Australia, Cheteshwar Pujara finds himself being the talk of the Indian cricket community once again. But this time, not entirely for positive reasons.

Playing for Saurashtra in the high-stakes Ranji Trophy semi-final against Karnataka, Pujara has made a century in the second innings and unbeaten at the end of day four. It’s not just his exemplary batting skills, but the umpiring has played a part in that. On more than once occasion in this match, a caught-behind decision went in his favour when the entire Karnataka team was convinced he had edged it.

On Sunday, poor umpiring decisions saved him twice in quick succession. Pujara had not even reached the half-century mark when pacers Abhimanyu Mithun and Vinay Kumar were hard done by. On both occasions, the ball got a thick edge of Pujara’s bat but Karnataka’s appeals for a caught behind were turned down, much to the chagrin of the fielding side. The television replays clearly showed that Pujara had edged, reported PTI.

Chasing 279, Saurashtra were at 224/3 at the close of play and needed just 55 runs for victory with seven wickets in hand. This was Pujara’s 49th first-class century.

UPDATE: Saurashtra completed their win with Pujara remaining unbeaten on 131 to reach the final.

As the stumps were drawn and players started leaving the ground, angry home fans booed Pujara by shouting ‘cheater’ ‘cheater’, the PTI report added.

There was criticism for Pujara’s decision to not walk.

Very disappointed with @cheteshwar1 . Surely he knew he nicked that. First innings too he didn't walk when he edged one and got away. This is just not done. Btw why no DRS @BCCI ? https://t.co/ARoB8NFaY7 — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) January 27, 2019

Then Australian bowlers struggled to get pujara's wicket , Now our Karnataka bowlers took his wicket 4 times in a match 😆@cheteshwar1 thanks for giving this opportunity 🤗 #KARvSAU #RanjiTrophy #Respect pic.twitter.com/etjRXGOlj6 — Tejaswi ತೇಜಸ್ವಿ (@SwitchtoTejaswi) January 27, 2019

Hey Bharat Army, please compose a tune for Pujara on these words next time



He doesn't dance with the chicks

He doesn't walk when he nicks

He stands like a wall

He is Cheteshwar Pujara#RanjiTrophy #KARvSAU — Vks (@VikHasya) January 27, 2019

Never expected this one from #Pujara...

Monster edge but stayed ground in crucial Ranji Trophy semifinal that too in a 4th innings chase with 3 wickets down...

He edged in the 1st innings also n refused to walk away...

U r losing ur reputation @cheteshwar1 brother 😐 https://t.co/CX5MCdOiLe — Irshad (@Irshad_8055) January 27, 2019

Blame umpire, not Pujara. Fair point, let’s blame the ref not Salah when he dives. Let’s take away all the blame from players. — Vinay (@SemperFiUtd) January 27, 2019

Completely unexpected from @cheteshwar1 , that too on two occasions..Not wrong by rules on paper but the respect has come down to half..Should have been aware that he gets compared with Dravid..#Pujara — Subramanya Shindagikar (@subramanya26s) January 27, 2019

People who said Cheteshwar Pujara is the next Dravid should never open their mouths again. Just playing long hours doesn’t make him Dravid, playing in the spirit with which Dravid played is also needed. Stupid @BCCI should introduce DRS in domestic cricket. — ಟ್ರೋಲ್ ಹೈಕ್ಳು (@TrollHaiklu) January 27, 2019

On the other hand, plenty of onlookers felt there was no reason for a batsman to walk if the umpire deems him not out.

Pujara cares about domestic cricket not to walk; crowd cares enough about domestic cricket to call him a cheater for not walking. Good on all levels. I think the only players who walk consistently are Gilly & Dhoni. Can’t remember anyone else lately. — Rohit (@Retributions) January 27, 2019

Next time Pujara edges and isn't given out, I hope he dances ad celebrates wildly, just to piss off everyone who wants him to walk. — Karthik Lakshmanan (@lk_karthik) January 27, 2019

Rubbish.. Where does it say that you have to walk.. It's upto each individual.. no cricket law states that you must walk. The umpire got it wrong and that's that. Find fault with the umpire not the batter. — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) January 27, 2019

Outraging about Pujara not walking (after having seen the umpiring standards) is to spectacularly miss the point. Most domestic cricketers don’t walk because they have received more than their share of bad decisions in their careers. Every tiny speck of luck counts — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) January 27, 2019

Pujara & Jackson got reprieve from umpires and made full use of it. Mayank & Karun too got reprieves but they failed to make use of that. Our batsmen were not up to the mark & our spinners let the team down. That is the bottom line. A big applause for our pacers. @RanjiKarnataka — Aarenn (@KarnatakaCrickt) January 27, 2019

Three weeks back Cheteshwar Pujara was the ultimate role model, because he revered Test cricket, today he is booed for not respecting the spirit of cricket. Tells us a lot about cricketers and cricket fans. #PandyavsPujara #RanjiTrophy #SAUvKAR — G. S. Vivek (@GSV1980) January 27, 2019

Sorry Karnataka, can’t call Pujara cheat for not ‘walking’ when given not-out. Nobody shd be expected to do the umpire’s job. He’d be condemned if he ‘walked’ against Aus/Eng/SA/Pak. Good that a Ranji s-f is just as competitive, not like a festival or benefit match. https://t.co/Vmjrghvh2o — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) January 27, 2019

Don't think Stuart Broad edging it to the first slip and not walking in an Ashes Test caused as much outrage as Pujara's decision to do that in a #RanjiTrophy match.#KARvSAU — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) January 27, 2019

As a closing note, here’s what Adam Gilchrist (the man whose name comes up every time this issue is debated) had to say about his decision: “I was looking around at the guys: I wonder if they’re thinking, “Jesus, Gilly, what’d you do that for?” Bevan showed perfectly why you don’t walk - because you’re likely to cop a rotten decision like his and you don’t get to walk in reverse.”

Make of that what you will.