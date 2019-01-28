Back from a career-defining Test series in Australia, Cheteshwar Pujara finds himself being the talk of the Indian cricket community once again. But this time, not entirely for positive reasons.
Playing for Saurashtra in the high-stakes Ranji Trophy semi-final against Karnataka, Pujara has made a century in the second innings and unbeaten at the end of day four. It’s not just his exemplary batting skills, but the umpiring has played a part in that. On more than once occasion in this match, a caught-behind decision went in his favour when the entire Karnataka team was convinced he had edged it.
On Sunday, poor umpiring decisions saved him twice in quick succession. Pujara had not even reached the half-century mark when pacers Abhimanyu Mithun and Vinay Kumar were hard done by. On both occasions, the ball got a thick edge of Pujara’s bat but Karnataka’s appeals for a caught behind were turned down, much to the chagrin of the fielding side. The television replays clearly showed that Pujara had edged, reported PTI.
Chasing 279, Saurashtra were at 224/3 at the close of play and needed just 55 runs for victory with seven wickets in hand. This was Pujara’s 49th first-class century.
UPDATE: Saurashtra completed their win with Pujara remaining unbeaten on 131 to reach the final.
As the stumps were drawn and players started leaving the ground, angry home fans booed Pujara by shouting ‘cheater’ ‘cheater’, the PTI report added.
There was criticism for Pujara’s decision to not walk.
On the other hand, plenty of onlookers felt there was no reason for a batsman to walk if the umpire deems him not out.
As a closing note, here’s what Adam Gilchrist (the man whose name comes up every time this issue is debated) had to say about his decision: “I was looking around at the guys: I wonder if they’re thinking, “Jesus, Gilly, what’d you do that for?” Bevan showed perfectly why you don’t walk - because you’re likely to cop a rotten decision like his and you don’t get to walk in reverse.”
Make of that what you will.