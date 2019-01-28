Hardik Pandya predictably came in the playing XI while Mahendra Singh Dhoni missed out due to injured hamstring as India will field in the third ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Monday.

His first real contribution on the day was a thing of beauty. The all-rounder, recalled to the side after a provisional suspension on him was lifted by BCCI, flung himself in the air to take a stunning catch. The fact that it resulted in Kane Williamson’s wicket made it extra special.

“It’s good to have him back,” captain Virat Kohli said at the toss.

“He’s someone who has provided really good balance to the side. He can give you five or six overs and pick up wickets, and then his hitting power everyone knows.”

But it was the third aspect of all-round skills that caught the attention first up at Bay Oval.

When Williamson stepped down the track and clipped Yuzvendra Chahal through mid-wicket, Pandya dived full stretch to his left, got both hands to it and completed a superb tumbling catch.

The effort came in for praise on social media (with a few sarcastic remarks to go along with it of course).

The other reason India wanted Pandya back so quickly. Brilliant in the field. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 28, 2019

Superb Katch by Hardik! #NZvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 28, 2019

And that is why the suspension had been lifted. Pandya is too central to India's plans for the #cwc19. Will the the enquiry be timed such that the World Cup is not affected? — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) January 28, 2019

Great catch by Pandya to send back Williamson suggesting strong recovery from fitness issues that had seen him out of the squad originally. Has to back this up with good form to win place for WC — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 28, 2019

That was a fielder’s wicket, absolutely stunning catch from Hardik Pandya. #NZvInd — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 28, 2019

Gun fielder!! Stunner!! — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 28, 2019

ngl i just get the vibe that hardik has come out of this stronger. good for the team. — S/R (@_whatsinaname) January 28, 2019

Stunning effort from Hardik taking out Williamson. He is an imp cog in this Indian wheel and just needs to focus on the 22 yards. Braving jet lag he has done well so far. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 28, 2019

Hardik Pandya looks more focused. Settled celebration after the stunning catch shows the sign of maturity. We hope he continues this with the bat and ball. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 28, 2019

CoA to discuss whether Pandya can dive and stuff before the verdict is out. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 28, 2019