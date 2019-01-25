With the Committee of Administrators lifting their provisional suspension, the road was clear for Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul to make a comeback and the national selectors wasted no time in drafting them in.

In a late night media release, the Indian Crickey Board announced that Pandya will join the national team for the limited overs series in New Zealand. While KL Rahul won’t get to fly to New Zealand, he will now be part of the India A Squad that is playing 5 one-day games against England Lions in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Hardik Pandya will be sent to New Zealand to join the team at the earliest and KL Rahul will join the India A squad to play the last 3 one-day games against England Lions,” the release added.

The two Indian cricketers were suspended on January 11 for their controversial comments in the TV show Koffee with Karan and had to return mid-way through the Australia tour.’

Last week, the CoA had told the Supreme Court that an ombudsman be appointed to decide the quantum of punishment for Rahul and Pandya.

Since the process was getting delayed, the CoA in consultation with Amicus Curiae PS Narasimha decided to lift the provision suspension.