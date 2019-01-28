The Indian women’s national team registered its third win in as many matches after getting the better of Indonesia on Sunday in a friendly game held in Indonesia.

At full-time, the scoreline read 3-0 in favour of India as Ratanbala Devi’s second-half hat-trick ensured victory for coach Maymol Rocky’s side, who will now face the Indonesians once again on Wednesday.

Rocky was satisfied with her team’s showing, stating that the victory was well-deserved. “We dominated the match from the first whistle and in the end, the 3-0 scoreline does justice to our performance,” she said.

“In the first half, we had a number of chances and the girls were really up for the battle. Despite not finding the net, we continued with our attacking intent in the second half and got our due reward for it.”

However, the coach insisted that the team now has its focus on the next match and is looking to pick up their fourth win on the trot. “It was a good performance but it is in the past. Our entire attention is on Wednesday’s match and we will continue to work hard and aim to clinch a victory,” stated Rocky.

Ratanbala Devi also expressed her delight at her treble, claiming that it was a truly memorable moment for her. “Playing in the Indian jersey is always a huge honour but the feeling of scoring a hat-trick for the country is hard to put into words! It is a memory I will savour for a long, long time,” she said.