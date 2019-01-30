With the cricket community chipping in with financial assistance after his accident, former India cricketer Jacob Martin is out of danger now and has moved from Intensive Care Unit to the general ward, reported the Indian Express.

Martin, 46, has played 10 One-Day Internationals for India and 138 first-class matches. The former Baroda captain injured his lung and liver in a road accident and had been on ventilator support for a month since.

“There are people who donated big and there were some who donated small depending upon their capacity,” Martin’s wife Khyati is quoted as saying. “I got help from Indian cricketers, BCCI, Baroda Cricket Association and even Chennai Super Kings but I will be needing more financial assistance in the coming days as chances are that Jacob will be in hospital for two more months.”

Jacob Martin is doing well, out of ventilator support, tracheostomy’s hole is sealed and he can talk.

Major battle won. God Bless🙏 #jacobmartin — shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) January 29, 2019

Martin is reported to have received around Rs 16 lakh as assistance from various quarters while the hospital expenses incurred so far have been more than Rs 15 lakh and expected to increase, as he could be spending more weeks there for his rehab.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, pacers Ashish Nehra and Zaheer Khan have provided financial assistance while Baroda and current India cricketer Krunal Pandya sent a blank check, added the report. Recently-retired World Cup winner Munaf Patel also chipped in after being approached by the BCA.

Martin was struggling to meet the expenses needed for his treatment, reports emerged last week. The BCCI had then sent Rs 5 lakh according to The Telegraph.