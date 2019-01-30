Chennaiyin FC have announced that the club has parted ways with defender Inigo Calderon. The Spaniard leaves the two-time Indian Super League champions after spending a year and a half with the team.

The announcement was made through a video of Calderon posted on Chennaiyin’s social media channels, where the Spaniard revealed that he will be leaving the club because of ‘personal reasons’.

You may have been here just a year and a half, but the moments you've allowed us to have, will remain forever.



Chennaiyin mutually part ways with club favourite



The versatile Spanish defender joined the club ahead of the 2017-18 ISL campaign and was an instant favourite among Chennaiyin fans. The ex-Brighton and Hove Albion defender also had the best figures of any right-back in the league last season. He quickly established himself as one of the pivotal figures in the team and helped Chennaiyin to their second Hero ISL title.

The Spaniard featured in 20 matches during the ISL 2017-18, notching up some impressive numbers – three goals, 50 successful tackles, 25 interceptions and 100 clearances. However, it was his experience and leadership skills on the pitch which proved to be his biggest strength.

Despite Chennaiyin’s poor run during the 2018-19 campaign, Calderon made 12 appearances for the team and even scored once. Chennaiyin have not signed a replacement for the Spanish right-back.