Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had a game to remember against NorthEast United in an Indian Super League encounter, which Bengaluru won 2-1.

The Indian international made 10 saves in the game, including a last-ditch dive to keep Bengaluru’s lead intact. He was rightly adjudged the man of the match for his efforts and head coach Carles Cuadrat had nothing but praise for his keeper.

The high point of his evening included a one-on-one save from Federico Gallego, after the Uruguayan had already beaten Sandhu once. With the score tied at 1-1 in the 68th minute, Sandhu made himself big as Gallego’s shot was saved. The rebound came from Bartholomew Ogbeche, but it was saved as well.

Sandhu’s efforts paid off three minutes later as Chencho Gyeltshen scored against the Highlanders for the second game running, giving his team a lead that they would not relinquish till the end of the game.

In the third minute of injury time, a NorthEast corner found the head of Juan Mascia but it was palmed away at the last moment, as Bengaluru and Cuadrat heaved a sigh of relief. Bengaluru climbed to the top of the table with 30 points on the back of this performance.