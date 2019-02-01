The Sports Authority of India appointed two foreign coaches for the Indian Table Tennis contingent on Friday.

Australian Brett Clarke was appointed for the juniors, while China’s Yin Wei was enlisted for the Coal India-SAI National Table Tennis Academy. Clarke is an experienced coach, having been appointed as head coach of the Australian men’s team in two stints from 2009 to 2010 and from 2017 to 2018. Clarke, a former Olympic Table Tennis player is also a Commonwealth Games silver medallist, having secured it as a mixed doubles player at the 2002 Manchester Games.

#SAI appoints the following foreign coaches for #TableTennis:



1. Brett Clarke from Australia for Juniors



2. Yin Wei of China for TT Academy@Ra_THORe @ttfitweet #SAI #KheloIndia🇮🇳🏓 — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) February 1, 2019

In his previous stint in India, Yin Wei was the coach at the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board Academy’s Ajmer-based set up where he trained talents such as Soumyajit Ghosh and Harmeet Desai.

Indian table tennis has seen the players breaking new ground in 2018, with a first medal at the Asian Games. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra are currently ranked 28th and 47th in the men’s and women’s singles rankings, the highest-ever for Indians in either category.