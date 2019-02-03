Sport often gives us moments that transcend what unfolds on the field of action. Moments of courage, resilience, and sheer determination to push on despite all odds by athletes are aplenty across the field.
On Saturday, when West Indies completed a famous series triumph against the higher-ranked England side, there was one such tale that stood out.
Playing his first Test match at his home ground, 22-year-old Alzarri Joseph was put through the most rigourous of tests there could be: representing your nation despite losing someone close to you. Before start of play three, news emerged of the youngster’s mother passing away after a long battle with illness.
Both sides had black armbands as a mark of honour. And when Joseph emerged to bat at No 10, the crowd and the England players applauded him in what as a touching display. As Joseph battled it out in the middle to score seven precious runs as the home side set up their lead of 119, a warm standing ovation greeted him.
While Roach (four for 52, match analysis of eight for 82) and Holder (four for 43) claimed the main bowling honours, fellow pacer Joseph’s contribution was especially significant given that he decided to continue playing the match despite the passing of his ailing mother, Sharon, early in the morning.
He claimed the wickets of England captain Joe Root and debutant opener Joe Denly just before the end of the afternoon session after Holder made the first two breakthroughs for his side in removing Rory Burns and Jonny Bairstow after an opening partnership of 35.
“It’s difficult to describe the feelings. We started the day with a daunting task, trying to push on our lead, and then we got the news about Alzarri’s mum so we all wanted to rally around one another and we wanted to do it for her,” Holder said after the match.
“I just want to say condolences to him and his family, it is a tough loss. I came here two or three years ago and visited his mum, she wasn’t doing well at that stage but fought through, so I felt it personally this morning when I got the news that she had passed away.
“To see him in tears this morning was even harder, and we came together in the huddle and we just wanted to do it for him and we dedicate this day to him, his mum and his family.”
Joseph’s performance on Saturday was hailed across the cricket community.