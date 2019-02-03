Sport often gives us moments that transcend what unfolds on the field of action. Moments of courage, resilience, and sheer determination to push on despite all odds by athletes are aplenty across the field.

On Saturday, when West Indies completed a famous series triumph against the higher-ranked England side, there was one such tale that stood out.

Playing his first Test match at his home ground, 22-year-old Alzarri Joseph was put through the most rigourous of tests there could be: representing your nation despite losing someone close to you. Before start of play three, news emerged of the youngster’s mother passing away after a long battle with illness.

Both sides had black armbands as a mark of honour. And when Joseph emerged to bat at No 10, the crowd and the England players applauded him in what as a touching display. As Joseph battled it out in the middle to score seven precious runs as the home side set up their lead of 119, a warm standing ovation greeted him.

While Roach (four for 52, match analysis of eight for 82) and Holder (four for 43) claimed the main bowling honours, fellow pacer Joseph’s contribution was especially significant given that he decided to continue playing the match despite the passing of his ailing mother, Sharon, early in the morning.

He claimed the wickets of England captain Joe Root and debutant opener Joe Denly just before the end of the afternoon session after Holder made the first two breakthroughs for his side in removing Rory Burns and Jonny Bairstow after an opening partnership of 35.

“It’s difficult to describe the feelings. We started the day with a daunting task, trying to push on our lead, and then we got the news about Alzarri’s mum so we all wanted to rally around one another and we wanted to do it for her,” Holder said after the match.

“I just want to say condolences to him and his family, it is a tough loss. I came here two or three years ago and visited his mum, she wasn’t doing well at that stage but fought through, so I felt it personally this morning when I got the news that she had passed away.

“To see him in tears this morning was even harder, and we came together in the huddle and we just wanted to do it for him and we dedicate this day to him, his mum and his family.”

Joseph’s performance on Saturday was hailed across the cricket community.

Really nice gesture from England to wear black arm bands in memory of Alzari Joseph’s mom. They then applauded him to the crease. It shows a Terrific humane side to in the heat of competition. — ian bishop (@irbishi) February 2, 2019

The courage shown by Alzarri Joseph today as well... incredible strength to perform in such circumstances. — Charles Dagnall (@CharlesDagnall) February 2, 2019

Incredible courage shown by Alzarri Joseph today .. To play the day you lose your Mother is remarkable but to deliver as well is extraordinary .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 2, 2019

Real grit from Alzarri Joseph. Just 22, lost his mother in the morning yet bowling his heart out. Young kid has grown into a man. Thoughts with him&his family. Youngsters standing up has been most vital in the making of this new West Indies,which is great for Test Cricket #WIvEng pic.twitter.com/QJWAXoLGXh — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 2, 2019

Congraulations @windiescricket for a memorable Test series win against England. Loved the determination to do well and this certainly augurs well for their future. A special mention to young Alzarri Joseph for the courage he has shown despite his personal adversity #WIvsEng pic.twitter.com/mw7xaCSAtl — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 2, 2019

Maximum respect ✊🏾 to Alzarri Joseph for coming out and performing in such difficult times. His two wickets help the Windies to beat England in the 2nd Test and win the series 2-0. 🥳 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/lIXedohoTQ — WIPA (@wiplayers) February 2, 2019

Holder on Alzarri Joseph: “Two or 3 years ago I visited his Mum. She was not well but fought through and I felt it personally when I got the news she had passed away. To see him in tears was even harder. We got in the huddle and just wanted to do it for him, his Mum and family.” — Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) February 2, 2019

Very brave of Alzarri Joseph to play just a few hours after he lost his mother.Recently Rashid Khan lost his dad & played the BBL.

Solkar played the Ranji final (1969) when he lost his dad.Sampras broke down in AO 95 when he lost his coach.

You guys enrich the sport#ENGvWI — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 2, 2019

Alzarri Joseph playing on today; Rashid Khan playing on for the Strikers after his Dad passed away; Steve Bruce seeing the Caribbean tour as this significant part of the mourning process. Sport's relationship with grief is so powerful, and fascinating. #WIvENG — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) February 2, 2019