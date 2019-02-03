India’s star wrestler Bajrang Punia defeated Alejandro Valdes Tobier 17-2 in his first bout in the German League on Saturday.

Punia was so dominant that he outclassed his opponent as early as the second minute in the 67kg category bout.

It was the first leg of the final between VfK 07 - Schifferstadt and SV Germania 04 Weingarten in Deutsche Ringer Liga, the professional wrestling league in Germany.

You can watch the full bout here:

Punia posted the winning moment on his Twitter as well, where you can hear the crowd going crazy cheering for the Indian wrestler. Punia thanked his coach for the opportunity.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to test myself,” Punia had told Scroll.in before heading to Germany. “It is a new challenge and the more I learn now, the better it is for me going into the Olympic qualification process.”

“Bajrang begins the season with this league and the competition is very high,” says Shako Bentinidis, Bajrang’s coach. “He has been improving. We were looking for new competition so we decided to head to Germany.”

