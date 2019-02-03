Top seeded Ramit Tandon defeated Egyptian Mohamed El Sherbini to win the final of the Seattle Open, a Professional Squash Association challenger squash Tour event on Saturday.

The Indian won 11-4, 11-7, 2-11, 11-2 for his first PSA title in 2019 and fourth title overall in his career. Judicious has been Tandon’s hallmark in play just as he has been in choosing events. Fluent right through till the final, the Indian’s only moment of hesitation came in the third game of the final.

Superior choice of strokes held him in good stead besides the flourish in the finishes upfront. The third game went the Egyptian’s way but Tandon won the fourth for the title. Coming into the tournament, Tandon was ranked 58th in the world but was seeded first for the Seattle Open.

In the semi-finals, Tandon defeated Lyell Fuller, seeded seventh for this tournament. Tandon won 11-6, 11-5, 11-2. Tandon had also won his quarter-finals in straight games. The Indian defeated Sebastien Bonmalais 11-2, 11-4, 11-4. In the first round, Tandon registered another facile victory as he defeated the unseeded Englishman Ben Coates 11-2, 11-1, 11-9.