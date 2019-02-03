Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar hailed the balance in the Indian squad and thinks that Virat Kohli’s are the team to beat across conditions.

The One-day International team has now won three bilateral away series – against South Africa (5-1), Australia (2-1) and New Zealand (4-1) with the only defeat coming against England.

“I have gone on record saying that we have a perfect balance in the team where we will be competitive in any part of the world or on any surface,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying by

PTI. “As far as our chances are concerned, I will not hesitate in saying that we are the favourites.”

England, the World Cup hosts, are enduring a torrid time against West Indies, but the ODI outfit will be a different proposition on home soil during the World Cup. “It’s all about getting the early momentum,” Tendulkar said. “My judgement on the toughest contenders would be England, while New Zealand would be the dark horse,” he added.

New Zealand may have been outplayed in the just concluded ODI series but can prove to be a handful in the mega event. “I know New Zealand have struggled in this series but it’s a good unit, one needs to be on their toes,” he said.

The suspended Australian duo of Steve Smith and David Warner will be available for selection from March 29. “I think Australia at full strength will be a formidable side. With Smith and David Warner back in the team and their other bowlers coming back into the ODI squad, they will be a competitive side,” said Tendulkar.

But a few bad overs could spell doom for them as it happened during the recent series. “But in one-day matches it’s such that when you have a couple of bad hours, 50 per cent of the match slips away.”

On the sidelines of the Kolkata marathon, the 45-year-old batted for gender equality in sports. He said: “It’s been fantastic through sports. Now for a number of years we have seen women have brought glory to our nation. I see parents being more flexible in their thought process now. It’s not just about becoming a doctor, a lawyer or engineer. There are a multiple things you can do today.

“That’s how it should be. It’s great for India. I always believed that the platforms provided for both men and women should be equal. This starts from grassroots level. It should start right from the bottom and from thereon there should be equal opportunities for both.”

Tendulkar also fondly remember his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar, who died last month. “I hate using this ‘was’ word that comes to him. Losing Achrekar Sir will always be a permanent void. It was wonderful time with him, that is how I would want to remember him. Wherever I’m in my life right now it’s because of him and my family members. He was like family.”