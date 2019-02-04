Sri Lankan batsman Angelo Perera achieved the rare feat of scoring two double hundreds in a first-class game playing for Nondescripts Cricket Club, becoming only the second man in history to do so.

Perera, captaining the Colombo, scored 201 and 231 in a match against Sinhalese Sports Club. Arthur Fagg, playing for Kent in 1938, was the first batsman to register two double centuries in a first-class game against Essex.

Perera’s 201 in the first innings, helped Nondescripts make 444 against SSC. The visitors, then, made 480 before reducing Nondescripts to 44/3 in the second innings. But Perera put on a 267-run stand between Perera and Pathum Nissanka (167) before going on to make his double ton of the match.

Perera’s performance came against a bowling attack featuring former Test players Dhammika Prasad and Sachithra Senanayake. The 28-year-old played four One-day International and two Twenty20 Internationals for Sri Lanka between 2013 and 2016.