Swiss club FC Basel are expected to tie up with I-League side Chennai City FC, according to a report in TheFanGarage.

Chennai City, leaders of the I-League table this season with 30 points from 14 games, are about to enter into a player exchange program with the Basel, who have been crowned Swiss league champions 20 times and have won the Swiss Cup on 12 occasions.

The other aspects of the deal will include technical expertise and support from Basel, including provision of coaching staff to the Tamil Nadu-based club. Talks are also on to hold a friendly between the two sides.

The I-League witnessed another tie-up the previous week with defending champions Minerva Punjab entering into a partnership with German Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach. Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC had also entered into a tie-up with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Officials of Basel, including president Bernhard Burgener and Chief Executive Officer Roland Heri will address the media along with members of the All India Football Federation and Chennai City club in a press conference on Monday.

Rohit Ramesh, CEO of Chennai City, was reached out to more details but he did not respond to Scroll.in. The story will be updated with further details, as and when Ramesh responds.