Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Services shared the spoils with two freestyle gold apiece on the final day of competitions in the junior National Wrestling Championship at Surat on Monday, PTI reported.

For Delhi, Sumit Gulia (86kg) and Anirudh (125kg) won a gold each while Vishal Kaliraman (70kg) and Viaks (65kg) bagged a yellow metal apiece for Haryana. For Maharashtra, Vijay (57kg) and Harshad (97kg) took a gold each while Akash Dahiya (61kg) and Viky (92kg) finished on top of podium for Services.

Bouts in all 10 weight categories were held on Monday. In the team championship, Haryana stood first with 190 points, followed by Delhi (150 points) and Services (124 points).

