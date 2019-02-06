Heading into the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final, a winner has not been decided but defending champions Vidarbha put their foot firmly ahead on Wednesday to make it back-to-back titles against Saurashtra.

Akshay Sarvate was impressive for defending champions Vidarbha, picking up three early wickets to put Saurashtra on the mat in their chase of 206. The visitors, who have chased down two big scores in their last two matches, face a daunting task on the final day, tottering at 58/5.

The big blow, of course, is the loss of Cheteshwar Pujara for zero, as Sarvate managed to beat his defence and trap him before. With other key batsman Sheldon Jackson back in the pavilion, with Wakhare accounting for him, Saurashtra are left to hope for another lower order fightback like in the first innings.

Earlier, Vidarbha were bowled out for 200 in their second innings. Sarvate was the star with the bat, chipping in with 49 crucial runs while Dharmendrasinh Jadeja picked up six wickets.

