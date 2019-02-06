Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc is likely to miss Australia’s upcoming limited-overs series against India due to injury, according to reports.

According to News Corp, Starc, who was named Player-of-the-match for taking 10 wickets in the second Test against Sri Lanka, suffered from a soft tissue injury in his upper body and is likely to miss the India series.

Right-arm pacer Jose Hazlewood is also a doubtful starter for One-day International tours as he is recovering from a back injury sustained during the Test series against India. Australia will announce the team for the two-match Twenty20 International and five-match ODI series against India on Thursday.

