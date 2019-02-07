The Athletics Federation of India had scheduled a maximum of five Indian Grand Prix for 2019, starting with one in Patiala on February 23.

Delhi will host the second edition of the IGP on February 27, followed by Sangrur (Punjab) on March 2, Panchkula (March 6) and Chennai (September 1).

The Federation Cup Senior National Championships, the most prestigious domestic competition in the Indian athletics calendar will be held from March 15 to 18 in Patiala.

All the top Indian athletes are expected to participate at the Fed Cup, due to an AFI ruling which states that it is mandatory for international meet participants to prove their fitness and clear pre-approved qualification marks in order to be cleared by the federation.

With the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships to be held in Doha in April 2019, a few athletes like javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and quartermiler Hima Das may be granted exemptions from the Fed Cup but others, including several Asian Games gold medallists are expected to participate.

The National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships will be held in Kolkata from July 14.

Dates for Indian athletics associated events in 2019

February 16: International Race Walking Championships (Chennai)

February 23: Indian Grand Prix-1 (Patiala)

February 27: Indian Grand Prix-2 (New Delhi)

March 2: Indian Grand Prix-3 (Sangrur)

March 6: Indian Grand Prix-4 (Panchkula)

March 15-18: Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Championships (Patiala)

April 21-24: Asian Athletics Championships (Doha)

July 14-17: Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships (Kolkata)

September 1: Indian Grand Prix-5 (Chennai)

September 24-26: Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships (Tiruvannamalai)

October 10: National Open Athletics Championships (Bengaluru)

Entry Standards for Federation Cup (Source: www.indianathletics.in)

