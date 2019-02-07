Ajinkya Rahane will lead Rest of India against Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha in the Irani Cup, which will be held during February 12-16.

The Rahane-led side includes Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari, who featured in India’s Test team during the historic 2-1 series win against Australia.

Tanveer Ul-Haq, Rinku Singh and Ronit More, who performed well in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy campaign, also made it to the squad.

Vidarbha, on Thursday, completed back-to-back triumphs in the Ranji Trophy as they defeated Saurashtra by 78 runs on the fifth and final day in Nagpur

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also announced that KL Rahul will lead India A in the second unofficial four-day game to be played against England Lions at Mysore from February 13.

Squads

Rest of India squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Krishnappa Gowtham, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ankit Rajpoot, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Ronit More, Sandeep Warrier, Rinku Singh, Snell Patel.

India A squad: KL Rahul (Captain), AR Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Ankeet Bawne, Karun Nair, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Jalaj Saxena, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Varun Aaron.