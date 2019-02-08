India’s stand-in captain Rohit Sharma on Friday became the highest run-getter in the Twenty20 Internationals, surpassing New Zealand’s Martin Guptill.

India defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 international at Auckland’s Eden park on Friday to level the series at 1-1.

New Zealand set India a modest total of 159 and the tourists overhauled it in 18.5 overs, finishing at 162 for three as captain Rohit Sharma top-scored on 50.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya was man of the match, taking three for 28, while New Zealand’s best performer Colin de Grandhomme scored his first T20 half century.

Sharma achieved the feat in style, clobbering leg-spinner Ish Sodhi over the fine-leg boundary for a six during India’s chase of 159 runs in the second Twenty20 International against New Zealand here.

Coming onto the match, Sharma needed just 35 runs to surpass Guptill (2272 runs), who didn’t play Friday’s match and the right-hander slammed a 29-ball 50 before being dismissed.

Sharma (who finished the match with 2288 runs), who achieved the feat in 93 matches, also went past Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik (2263), who is third in the list.

India’s regular captain Virat Kohli (2167 runs) is placed fourth in the chart ahead of former New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Brendon McCullum (2140).

Sharma, who made his T20I debut in 2007, also became the third player in the history of T20 cricket after Guptill and Chris Gayle to hit 100 sixes.

Here are a list of milestones Rohit Sharma celebrated during his match-winning knock in Auckland.

At the Eden Park in Auckland:



Feb 2018 - Martin Guptill became the leading run-getter in T20I cricket.

Feb 2019 - Rohit Sharma becomes the leading run-getter in T20I cricket.#NZvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 8, 2019

Leading run-getters in

Tests: Sachin Tendulkar 🇮🇳- 15921

ODIs: Sachin Tendulkar 🇮🇳 - 18426

T20Is: Rohit Sharma 🇮🇳- 2276* - today @ Auckland#NZvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 8, 2019

Rohit Sharma in T20Is:



2288 runs - most

4 centuries - most

20 50+ scores - most

102 sixes - second-highest#NZvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 8, 2019

Rohit Sharma also went past MS Dhoni in the list of most sixes hit by an Indian in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma is now the highest run scorer in T20Is. No player has scored more hundreds (4), fifty-plus scores (20). Only Guptill & Gayle (103 each) have hit more sixes compared to Rohit's 102. Scoring at 138.4, only Warner (140.1) among the top 10 has scored quicker. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/gW4SQPdErz — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) February 8, 2019

Most sixes in international cricket..

476 - Shahid Afridi/Chris Gayle

398 - Brendon McCullum

352 - Sanath Jayasuriya

349 - Rohit Sharma

348 - MS Dhoni

328 - AB de Villiers#NZvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 8, 2019

Most sixes by Indian players in international cricket:



349 - ROHIT SHARMA*

348 - MS Dhoni

264 - Sachin Tendulkar #NZvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 8, 2019

Sharma, who already holds the record for most number of centuries in T20Is and double centuries in ODIs, added another milestone when he reached the half century in Auckland.