Tennis star Sania Mirza Friday announced that a biopic on her will be made by Bollywood film-maker Ronnie Screwvala.

The former doubles world No 1 said she has signed a contract for the biopic and the initial work has already begun.

“It’s great. The talks have been going on for a while. The contract was signed. We are just looking forward to it,” Sania said on the sidelines of an event.

Mirza, the only Indian woman tennis player to win a Grand Slam title (in doubles), said the making of the biopic was in the initial stages.

“It’s all going to be mutual understanding. I think that obviously my input is important. Because, it’s my story. So, I will have to.

“We are literally in the very initial stages. So, we just announced it today. It will slowly get into the director, the writing, after that the casting. It’s still a bit long way to go,” she said when asked how she wished the film to come out and her inputs for the film. ‘

Mirza’s biopic will add to earlier biographical films like Mary Kom, Dangal, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and MS Dhoni as well as Saina Nehwal’s, which is currently in the works.

Mirza has already written an autobiography, titled Ace Against Odds, in 2016. She was 29, then, and told Scroll.in during an interaction then that people who question why she wrote a book that early forget how long she had been around.

“It’s normal because I’ve been around for so long. I think people see me and think that I’m probably 40, but I’m not (laughs). I came on to the scene so early in my life and, like I always say, I grew up in the media,” Mirza had said. “I grew up in front of the whole world, so I think they kind of forget how old I am. But, I’ve been saying this, I’m so fortunate to be able to write a book and have so much to say at the age of 29 already.”

Mirza, who recently had her first child, is the winner of six Grand Slams and has now restarted training, eyeing a comeback to the game by the end of 2019.

The 32-year-old had said she has to juggle many a role these days and it is a demanding task.

“Well, I have been able to play these roles thick and fast. I have been a wife for a while. I have become mother just now. I am trying to get back to the top level. I know, it is not going to be easy, but nothing is [more] worth than doing it,” Sania told PTI.